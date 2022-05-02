BMW has completed the expansion works of the Chinese plant in Dadong and is preparing to locally start construction of the extended wheelbase X5, a special version of its SUV dedicated only to the Chinese market. This was announced by the German car manufacturer, which spoke clearly of “global success”Since the X5 to date has only been produced in the group’s US plant in Spartanburg. Thanks to the works carried out by BMW, the Chinese plant in Dadong will allow the group to increase its global production capacity.

“The Dadong plant demonstrates the strength of our team – commented Milan Nedeljković, member of the board of directors of BMW AG for production – Despite the challenges of the past three years, this complex construction project was completed in its entirety on schedule. Our Chinese production sites are very important for the entire BMW group. Last year almost one in three of the group’s vehicles delivered worldwide was produced in Shenyang ”. The expansion operations of the Chinese factory in Dadong allow the German group to boast a completely flexible production on site, ranging from internal combustion models to plug-in hybrids and fully electric: this greater flexibility allows BMW to respond quickly to changes in future market trends.

“In China we are determined to be cutting-edge, green and digital – added Franz Decker, President and CEO of BMW Brilliance, the Chinese joint venture involving the German group – Driven by technology and innovation, we want to create more value for our customers. Backed by 100 years of BMW manufacturing experience, we have built one of China’s most advanced and smartest manufacturing sites here in Shenyang. The extension of the Dadong plant will set once again benchmarks in terms of sustainability, productivity, digitalization and agility “.