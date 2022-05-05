The European consumer alert system, the so-called Rapexhosted two new recall notices regarding manufacturers within the sphere of influence of the German automotive world. In fact, BMW will have to bring some X5 plug-in hybrids back to the workshopwhile Skoda (which is part of the Volkswagen group) will be obliged to intervene on the models Octavia iV (also in RS version) and Superb iV.

BMW will call up the templates Hybrid X5 on tap produced between January 17, 2020 and February 22, 2021, for a total of 5,035 vehicles. The problem is related to the battery manufacturing process: due to some impurities there may be the possibility of a short circuit when the battery is one hundred percent charged. In the worst circumstances, the risk of fire increases and this can cause accidents.

With regard to Skodathe culprit is a defective fuse, which enables the system to produce an anomalous electrical discharge. In the range of voltage values, in the worst case there can be fires. The Octavia iVs and Superb iVs that need to be checked and possibly repaired were produced between January 1, 2019 and February 28, 2022, for a total of 22,388 vehicles.

BMW had already had a recall to handle, for high voltage battery problems, in August 2020 and October of the same year. At the time it had placed its intervention on 26,000 plug-in hybrids, requiring drivers to set the maximum battery charge only up to 30%. As for Skoda, his problems are closely related to Volkswagen’s big recalls for its hybrid cars.