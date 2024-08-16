The recall includes cars manufactured between 2003 and 2017 and will begin immediately, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

BMW Brilliance Automotive, a joint venture based in northeast China, will recall 598,496 China-made vehicles, while BMW China Automobile Trading Co. will recall 759,448 imported vehicles, the regulator said.

The statement added that BMW will replace the driver’s front airbag free of charge in vehicles that are found to have defects after inspection, in order to eliminate safety risks.

The statement said that the recall targets cars whose owners have repaired their steering wheel, and which may have had defective airbags manufactured by Takata installed.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in July that BMW would recall 394,000 vehicles nationwide due to a defect in airbag inflators that could lead to serious or fatal injuries.