Iannone's explosive debut

After serving a four-year ban from competition for doping, Andrea Iannone he finally returned to the saddle this season in Superbike, a category in which he had not accumulated any type of experience in the past. With the team's Ducati Panigale V4R GoEleventhe 34-year-old from Abruzzo demonstrated his talent in the first two rounds of the world championship, surprising everyone first with a 3rd place on his debut at Phillip Island, and then with a second position in the Superpole Race, this time in Barcelona.

Already at the center of rumors

A more than convincing debut not only for the fans and enthusiasts, but also for the other teams who are starting to seriously consider him for next season. At present, “The Maniac” has an option that links him to GoEleven also for 2025, but two official teams could make an offer to Iannone, at least according to the latest rumors coming mainly from Spain.

The BMW hypothesis

One of these would be there BMW. The German company could in fact create a luxury line-up made up of Iannone and the 2021 world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who arrived in Bavaria just this year after his experience in Yamaha. The hypothesis can mainly be traced back to the Dutchman's position Michael van der Mark, whose contract expires at the end of this season. In addition to this, there would also be a connection with MotoGP, given the German company's plan to make its debut in the MotoGP in the coming years, especially after the acquisition of Dorna by Liberty Media.

Return to Borgo Panigale

The other, however, would be a sort of 'return' for the pilot from Vasto, who in the two-year period 2015-2016 was a pilot for the Ducati official in MotoGP. For 2025, in fact, Iannone could be reconsidered by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer as a potential replacement for the reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista, 39 years old with his future still uncertain. The Spaniard, at the end of this season, could in fact make the decision to retreat. At that point, the winner of 13 MotoGP races could be considered one of the strongest candidates to join his compatriot Nicolò Bulega.