The ban on the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035 continues to be talked about. The CEO of BMW, Oliver Zipse, also spoke on the topic of transition and spoke of an “error” in reference to the European Union's decision to ban cars with internal combustion engines in just over 10 years. According to the CEO of the Munich brand, the decision will not bring benefits for the environment but will instead lead to an increase in CO2.

BMW and Zipse sound the alarm

“If new, more efficient engines are banned, people will drive their old cars for longer. Furthermore, if from a technological point of view I put all my eggs in one basket, prices on the market increase accordingly. Such a hard landing is in no one's interest.” explained Zipse during an interview with the German magazine Focus.

Electric and renewable sources for charging

An important issue for the transition towards sustainable mobility and the use of BEVs is the source of electricity. Without renewable sources, the use of plug-in vehicles will not bring real benefits for the environment: “No one knows if and when exactly we will be able to guarantee supply with renewable energy. The situation becomes critical when there are bans but no viable long-term alternative solutions.”

BMW's goals

However, the decision taken at community level will not be ignored, with BMW continuing to work to increase its share of electric cars within the sales mix. The German brand's goal is to reach half a million BEV units sold globally by 2024, an ambitious target for the Munich giant which closed this year with 247,000 electric cars delivered worldwide.