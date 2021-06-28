BMW had to forgo the race debut of its new M4 GT3, which was due to take part in the Nürburgring Endurance Series round at the weekend, the 52nd Adenau ADAC Rundstrecken Trophy.

The Bavarian manufacturer had signed up for the Nordschleife appointment in the SPX Class, which is the one dedicated to cars not yet homologated that are in racing conditions to continue development and compete with rivals on one of the toughest tracks in the world.

In the Free Practice on Friday afternoon, however, a technical problem occurred which sent Sheldon Van Der Linde to the wall, destroying the barriers for over 20m and the BMW on the left side.

The South African, who was registered with Jens Klingmann, came out unharmed, but the M4 suffered irreparable damage immediately, so it was forcibly decided not to run and return to the base.

“The tests up to this point had gone very well and it is a shame to have to postpone the race debut – said Mike Krack, Head of BMW Motorsport – The blow damaged the car and therefore we decided not to run the NLS race. Saturday. Our priority now is to understand what caused the accident. “

Last week the new M4 was also protagonist at Spa-Francorchamps in the official tests of the 24h of the GT World Challenge Europe, in which it had also set the best time. In Green Hell, things didn’t go so well …

“In the development phase of a new machine, a technical problem can always occur. And it is also what we work hard for, we must always highlight the weak points to solve problems in view of the future. And that’s what we will do even now”, concluded Krack.