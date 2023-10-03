Who doesn’t know BMW? The well-known car manufacturer has always managed to create high-performance and fashionable cars, which have won over drivers from all over the world, willing to spend even large amounts of money to be able to take one of their cars home. And apparently the company has also decided to focus heavily on electric (and it’s not the only one, Mercedes is also working on it), with a truly impressive new project.

BMW allocates 100 million for a battery test center and more

The BMW Group has decided to invest as much as 100 million euros for the creation of a new one battery testing center, located in Wackersdorf, Germany. The objective will be to update all the infrastructure already present in the city’s plant and install the appropriate machinery for battery testing.

Everything will be partly operational from mid-2024, when we will be able to start carrying out specific tests on batteries, also simulating the many different conditions of use that they could face during their life cycle.

Then, from 2025 it will also be possible to validate new electric vehicles before proceeding with production, through vibration and shock tests, as well as resistance tests. Finally, everything will be completed in 2026.

In short, a project very ambitious which could serve to give a new small boost to the electric sector, which is now part of our lives and will be increasingly present in our future.