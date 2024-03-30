Future BMW-badged cars will support the bidirectional charging. This was revealed by the German car manufacturer itself, announcing that the models BMW New Class Scheduled for launch in 2025, they will be able to store electricity and function as a power outlet. For BMW, therefore, a sort of technological turning point, which the Munich-based giant itself presented on the occasion of the world premiere of the Vision Neue Klasse

Two-way charging

Let's remember that the technology of bidirectional charging will allow future BMW-branded cars to use the car's high-voltage battery as an energy storage device and at the same time to return the accumulated energy to their home network or to the electricity grid at a later time . In fact, BMW announces, functions such as “Vehicle to Home”, “Vehicle to Grid” and “Vehicle to Load” will be available for the first time for the brand's customers.

Into the future of BMW

“We are constantly improving our range of charging products and services with the ultimate goal of maximize the benefit for the customer – the words spoken by Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Development – Starting this summer, we will offer cost-optimized charging together with our partner E.ON in several markets. And with the Neue Class we will take the next step: bidirectional charging.”

Many advantages

Concretely, the BMW Neue Klasse it can act as a power bank mobile to charge, for example, an electric bicycle or supply power to electrical devices while camping. Not only that, because BMW itself explains: “By accepting and providing electricity, electric vehicles can also provide a significant contribution to the share of electricity consumption coming from renewable sources. By using the storage capacities provided by high-voltage batteries, it is possible to better coordinate supply and demand in the green electricity sector.”