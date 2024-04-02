BMW Group and Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, have announced the signing of an agreement that provides for the creation of a joint venture with the aim of creating a software and IT development hub with headquarters in Pune , Bangalore and Chennai, India. Key operational and development activities will be established in Bangalore and Pune. In Chennai the focus will instead be on corporate IT solutions. The execution of the joint venture agreement is subject to review and approval by the relevant authorities.

The agreement between BMW and Tata Tech

The JV will leverage Tata Technologies' digital engineering expertise and talent pool in India to contribute to BMW Group's strategic expansion into the software coding sector across global IT hubs. The new company formed from the agreement will focus on strategic software development, including software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions. In automotive software, the focus will be on automated driving, infotainment and digital services. In corporate IT the emphasis will be on digitalization and automation of product development, production and sales. Initially, the new joint venture will employ around 100 professionals and experts from TATA Technologies who will allow the development of the first software projects. According to the forecasts of the two companies, the JV will have the capacity to grow very rapidly.