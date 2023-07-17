The process of decarbonisation of BMW production also and above all passes through the plant Dingolfing. In fact, from 2025 onwards, the group’s German plant based in Munich will use the heat produced by the regional biomass and its own waste wood to meet around 50% of the hot water requirement for production.

Supply Agreement

This was announced by BMW itself, announcing that it had signed a supply contract for just under 100,000 MVh with UP Energiewerke, a joint branch of the municipal department of Dingolfing and Bayernwerk Natur. According to reports from BMW, thanks to this agreement the German site in question should save about 20,000 tons of CO2 per year compared to the use of conventional fossil energies.

The first details

The first details of this agreement speak of energy supplies which should begin at the latest in the second quarter of 2025, with a supply contract term of twenty years. In the long term, the parties have agreed on an annual purchase volume of approx 100,000 MWh of thermal energy. Where will this heat be produced? In a new biomass heating plant under construction on Industrial Road in Dingolfing, in the immediate vicinity of the German group’s plant, between the Dynamic Center and the A92 motorway.

Decarbonised future

“This agreement is a fundamental element for ours energy mix of the future. We will thus become more local, more renewable and more resilient. In addition to green electricity, green heat generation is also the key to further improving our carbon footprint – said the Director of the plant Christoph Schröder – Through the use of biomass as a renewable energy source and with this supply contract for local heat production, we will be able to lower our overall CO2 emissions by 1 to 1.5% per year compared to current levels”.