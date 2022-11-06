BMW finally admits it: the design of modern BMWs is deliberately controversial to achieve sales.

At BMW, they have been trolling everyone’s mother for years with controversial designs. Chris Bangle is often seen as the damned driver of this development. In a way it is, but it was our own Adrian van Hooydonk who really exaggerated it all.

Bangle is often blamed for what happened to the E65 7 Series. However, it was Van Hooydonk who drew it, Bangle merely chose the design from him. According to tradition from a selection of three proposals. Ironically, Chris himself helped draw the E46. He also penned the E85 Z4.

With cars like the iX and XM, BMW is now going completely off track. The new 7 Series is also quite Gewöhnungsbedürftig. At least according to the purists who revere the E46, E39 and E38. What is BMW thinking? Well, who better to ask than the brand’s CEO, Oliver Zipse. The head honcho winds opposite car sales no wipes around:

Of course it’s a plan, otherwise we wouldn’t do it. If you want to change design, any step into the future that is perceived as new will be controversial automatically. There’s no such thing as a future oriented design without controversy. That’s the trick: to have controversy and the outcome is ‘I want to have it’ and ‘I like it’, and of course it’s a plan. Oliver Zipse, has evil plans

Zipse has little to do with dime-a-dozen options:

We drove this morning through Palm Springs and if you looked at all the other cars, they all look alike. They’re aerodynamically streamlined, there are not ugly cars any more. They’re not great, but they’re not ugly cars. They look very much alike. If you want to have modern, future-oriented design, you will automatically get controversy and of course we want that. That doesn’t mean people won’t buy it and of course we want to start a discussion about ‘what are they doing here? In the early design if you don’t have controversy, that’s the mistake you make. Out of the controversy you get engagement. You get people thinking about it and thinking about alternatives Oliver Zipse, likes controversy

So there you have it. It’s not that Adrian has compromising photos of the board. The BMW leadership really wants all those crazy designs, especially when it comes to the niche models. Co-worker @willeme was right all along. Who knew…

This article BMW admits: “Design deliberately controversial for sales” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #admits #Design #deliberately #controversial #sales