Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 06/25/2024 – 12:08

A traffic accident involving a BMW and a Gol ended with the death of a 4-year-old child in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, on the night of Sunday, 23. According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat, the driver of the luxury car, aged 36, showed signs of drunkenness and was arrested red-handed. Four other people who were at Gol were injured.

The accident happened on the Captain Bardoíno Highway, in the Parque dos Estados neighborhood. It is not yet known whether the BMW was traveling at high speed at the time of the crash. First to arrive at the scene, metropolitan civil guards noticed signs of intoxication in the driver of the luxury car and detained him until the Military Police arrived.

The driver refused to take a breathalyzer test and did not want to provide his identification details to the police, the SSP said.

He was arrested for “culpable bodily harm while driving a motor vehicle, culpable homicide while driving a motor vehicle, drunk driving, disobedience and refusal to provide information about his own identity”. The case was registered at the Bragança Paulista Sectional Police Station.

A 26-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, a 14-year-old teenager and a 2-year-old child who were in Gol were rescued with injuries. There is no information about their health status. The 4-year-old child, who was in the same car, died at the scene.