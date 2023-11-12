The new BMW 7 Series will be equipped with level 3 autonomous driving. The technology that allows the driver not to take his hands off the steering wheel and be able to take his eyes off the road for short periods will debut on the German brand’s model, effectively introducing a new level of automated driving.

Level 3 autonomous driving on the BMW 7 Series

The new BMW Personal Pilot L3 is able to take the driver’s place in certain situations by controlling, for example, the speed of the car, the distance from the vehicle in front and the positioning in the lane. This new option can be ordered for the new BMW 7 Series (excluding the i7 eDrive50 and i7 M70 xDrive) from December to be fitted to vehicles from next March. Designed to take over the entire driving task with level 3 capabilities as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the highly automated driving function will be offered exclusively in Germany at a price of 6,000 euros (including VAT).

Support for the driver

This innovative technology allows the driver to concentrate on other tasks in the vehicle when traveling at up to 60 km/h on motorways with structurally separated lanes. Thanks to its particularly sophisticated sensors, it is the first system of this type that can also be used in the dark.

BMW first

The introduction of Level 3 functionality in the BMW 7 Series models will make the BMW Group the first automaker to offer in its product portfolio both a Level 2 advanced driving function, in which the hands can be taken off the steering wheel and positioned comfortably, is a level 3 system. The BMW Highway Assistant already offers a highly innovative SAE level 2 partially automated driving function in all new models of the BMW 5 Series. The package also includes a unique function in all BMW models 5 Series. The package also includes a unique feature: the Active Lane Change Assistant with eye confirmation. This function was designed primarily for long-distance use in the new BMW 5 Series, allowing the driver to adopt an extremely relaxed posture behind the wheel. When traveling at up to 130 km/h (81 mph), this additional function of the Steering Assistant and Lane Control can take control of the car’s speed, the distance to the vehicle in front and the car’s steering.

The differences between level 2 and 3 autonomous driving

The crucial difference between Level 2 and Level 3 is that with Level 2 (partially automated driving) the responsibility continues to lie with the driver at all times. Whenever the BMW Highway Assistant is used, the driver must observe what is happening on the road and be able to resume the driving task at any time. This aspect is constantly monitored thanks to an intelligent attention camera. The symbols that appear on the display behind the steering wheel indicate whether the BMW Personal Pilot L3 is available. The function is activated and deactivated by a button on the steering wheel. While using the function, the customer must still be ready to resume the driving task at any time, i.e. as soon as the road situation requires it or the stretch of road suitable for using the BMW Personal Pilot L3 ends. Visual and audible signals tell the driver that he must regain control. If the driver does not respond as required, the vehicle stops in a controlled manner.