Frank Stephenson it is undoubtedly one of the most respected former designs in the automotive world. His experience accumulated over his long and prosperous career in the ranks of Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo and McLaren, just to name a few, has allowed him to judge the work that BMW has done in terms of design on the new 7 Series. As often happened in the past, Stephenson spared no criticism of the designers of the German brand, albeit in a more veiled way than in other previous projects.

The first criticism made by the former designer concerns the front grille: too big in his opinion, Stephenson would have gladly seen a smaller grille in its place, so as to be able to offer a more proportional design. Still as regards the front of the car, the former designer would also have incorporated the running lights in the lower line of the headlights, for a sort of reference to the retractable headlights. Stephenson, however, also wanted to enhance the strengths of this car, one above all the clear line that crosses the entire car starting from the front headlight and reaching the rear light. Aesthetically speaking, BMW has worked hard to update the design of the 7 Series in view of the new generation: in addition to the elongated double kidney, in fact, the German giant has adopted optical groups on two different levels. If desired, a version with Swarowski indicators can also be ordered.

Stephenson obviously did not comment on the engine solutions proposed by BMW, which include different thermal and electrified proposals: from the bottom, we start with the entry level 735i with six-cylinder three-liter TwinPower Turbo engine and 740i for the markets of China and North America; the 760i xDrive is equipped with a V8 4.4 biturbo engine with 544 hp and 750 Nm, while the M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid adopts a 3.0 six-cylinder engine with 571 hp, with 800 Nm of torque, there will also be the 750e xDrive plug-in hybrid with a 490 hp three-liter six-cylinder, and finally the full electric i7.