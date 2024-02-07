There new Series 5 is now available in BMW dealerships also in the version station wagonwith fully electric options and engines mild hybrid diesel. Powers go come on 197 HP of the 520d to the robust 601 HP from the i5 M60. A significant innovation is the elimination of pure petrol or mild hybrid engines, with the arrival expected in 2024 of a six-cylinder turbodiesel and two variants plug-in hybrids.

The new BMW 5 Series Touring has seen an increase in size compared to the previous model, with a length of 5.06 meters (+97 mm), width of 1.90 meters (+32 mm) and height of 1.52 meters (+17 mm)while the wheelbase grew by 2 cm, reaching almost i 3 meters net. This expansion allowed a increase in internal space for passengers and luggage (the trunk goes from a minimum of 570 liters to a maximum of 1,700 litres).

New BMW 5 Series Touring i5 electric M60 xDrive

Outside the new BMW 5 Series Touring presents a modern front with dual LED headlights and a protruding grille, optionally illuminated with Iconic Glow. The side design features flat windows and a long one roof spoiler. The color range includes three BMW Individual paints and 18 and 19 inch alloy wheels as standardwith options up to 21 inches.

The variations M Sport Package, M Sport Package Pro And M Carbon Exterior Package they accentuate the sporting character of the car. There BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touringthe top model, features distinctive external components to identify its 100% electric drive.

The interiors of the 5 Series Touring on the dashboard are characterized by the BMW Curved Displayconsisting of an Information Display from 12.3 inches it's a 14.9 inch Control Display. They also feature sports seats as standard, a flatter steering wheel at the bottom and optional BMW Interaction Bar. The interior is completely standard veganswhile coverings are available in BMW Individual Merino leather as optional.

The interior of the electric i5 M60 xDrive

The car has more space and optimized acoustic comfort, with a boot capacity that goes from 570 to 1,700 litres, making it easier to load large luggage. Furthermore, the car stands out for the automatic opening of the tailgate and the remote unlocking of the rear seats split 40:20:40 from the boot.

Infotainment BMW 5 Series Touring

The infotainment system is upgraded with the new one BMW iDrive, based on BMW Operating System 8.5, which offers a redesigned home screen and a “QuickSelect” quick access function. The 5 Series Touring includes the BMW Live Cockpit Plus as standardwith cloud-based navigation system BMW Mapswhile the optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional adds the BMW Head-Up Display and augmented visualization.

Furthermore, the car offers a number of interesting digital services, such as Connected Package Professional which includes YouTube and theVideo app for streaming of video on the Control Display. it is also possible play in the car using the platform AirConsole.

Cockpit dashboard with BMW Curved Display

The 5 Series Touring is equipped with mobile phone antennas 5G as standard or as an option. Smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay And Android Auto it is standard, as is the Personal eSIM which fully integrates the vehicle into the customer's digital ecosystem. With the Remote Software Upgradesthe car always remains updated with the latest software, while it is possible to test and book some functions in the BMW ConnectedDrive Store.

BMW 5 Series Touring electric, autonomy

The new BMW i5 Touring is the first fully electric premium model in its segment, available in two versions. There BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring It has electric all-wheel drive with a maximum power of 442 kW/601 hp and a maximum torque of 820 Nm. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, it reaches a top speed of 230 km/h. There BMW i5 eDrive40 Touringwith electric motor on the rear axle, delivers a power of 250 kW/340 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

BMW 5 Series i5 eDrive40 charging Ionity

Both models have a 3.5V battery 81.2 kWh and guarantee a WLTP autonomy of 445-506 km for the M60 xDrive Touring and 483-560 km for the eDrive40 Touring. The battery can be charged in alternating current up to 22 kW and in direct current up to 205 kW. Battery thermal management optimizes efficiency during fast charging. The BMW i5 Touring supports the Connected Home Charging for optimized charging and function Plug & Charge Multi Contract.

BMW 5 Series Touring mild-hybrid diesel engines

All diesel engines that equip the new BMW 5 Series Touring include the 48 volt mild hybrid technology and the 8-speed Steptronic gearbox. The models available at launch, such as the BMW 520d Touring and the BMW 520d xDrive Touringfeature a four-cylinder engine that provides a maximum power of 145 kW/197 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm.

The plug-in hybrid variants arrive at a later date

The range will soon be expanded with the introduction of an inline six-cylinder diesel engine in the summer of 2024, along with two plug-in hybrid variants last generation.

BMW 5 Series Touring chassis features

The suspension of the BMW 5 Series Touring guarantees an ideal balance between sportiness and comfort of travel, with the longest wheelbase in the segment, wide tracks and a balanced 50:50 load distribution. The intelligent lightweight construction and optimized frame rigidity offer ideal conditions for driving pleasure.

The suspension has been extensively improved and includes sports steering, wheel slip limitation and integrated braking system as standard. There BMW i5 Touring and plug-in hybrid models are equipped with pneumatic suspension on the rear axle with automatic self-levelling.

New BMW 5 Series Touring i5 eDrive40 on the snow

Then there are the options M Sport Suspension, the M Sports braking system and the Adaptive Chassis Professional (standard in the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring) with electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering and new lateral dynamics management. L'Adaptive M Chassis Professionalwith active roll stabilization e Active Roll Comfortis also available as an option.

BMW ADAS on the 5 Series Touring

The new BMW 5 Series Touring is equipped with systems Semi-automatic driving ADAS driving and parking functions, available as standard or as an option. The top option is the Driving Assistant Professionalwhich includes steering assistance, lane control and Distance Control with Stop & Go function. In some markets theHighway Assistantwhich allows the driver to delegate steering on motorways with structurally separated directional lanes, up to 130 km/h, with the exclusive Active Lane Change Assistant.

New BMW 5 Series Touring i5 eDrive40 on the road

As standard, the 5 Series Touring features the Parking Assistant, the Towing Assistant and the reversing assistance camera. With the optional Parking Assistant Professionalparking and automated maneuvers can be controlled from the outside of the car using a smartphone.

Price, how much does the 5 Series Touring cost

The price of the 5 Series Touring probably starts from a base of approx 70,000 eurosand goes further 75,000 euros for the i5 electric version.

Photo BMW 5 Series Touring

