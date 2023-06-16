BMW has the scoop and is allowed to let the new 5-series drive autonomously at 130 km/h on the German autobahn.

Now you can’t really describe 130 km / h as banging, but still. The car does it all by itself!

BMW has given permission from the KBA (German brother of our RDW) to use the Highway Assistant of the new BMW 5 series on the German highway. The Highway Assistant makes it possible to let go of the steering wheel up to a speed of 130 kilometers per hour.

The car then continues independently. Reading a book or opening your laptop is not yet possible. For the time being your attention is required and intervention if necessary is also expected of you. Cameras keep an eye on whether you are still awake.

Overtake yourself

It is a kind of independent driving. Actually, it’s a bit like driving without your hands on the wheel. But that should not spoil the fun, because a number of cool features are provided.

How about the BMW being able to overtake autonomously? Well, you can let the car overtake itself without touching the steering wheel. The car itself sees that another lane is clear and can be faster, all you have to do is look in your side mirror to confirm and off you go your BMW 5 Series.

Are you the other scarce BMW driver who knows where the control of the flashing light is located? Then you can also simply indicate the direction to start the overtaking action.

Higher speeds

The lane assistant works up to 180 kilometers per hour, but for everything above 130, the system does not work hands-free. Would of course not be a problem with us in the Netherlands anyway.

Semi-autonomous driving with a speed of 130 has been allowed on certain roads since this year. With the new 5-series, BMW is the first manufacturer to actually receive permission for this. Competitor Mercedes-Benz previously received permission for the Drive Pilot system up to a speed of 64 kilometers per hour.

USA and Canada

Incidentally, autonomous driving is not new for BMW in itself. In the United States and Canada, the self-driving function has been available on the BMW 7 series for some time, but Germany has the scoop in Europe. Not available yet, but will probably be available from October this year. According to the German website Heise the system will cost about 850 euros as an option. In Germany.

