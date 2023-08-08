The BMW 5 Series and i5 for China is available in a new unique version.

Unique as in unique for the Chinese market. Because the Chinese love extended cars. Cars with an extended wheelbase are doing well in the Asian country. So good that mainly the German premium car manufacturers are happy to make an exception for this important market.

Extended BMW 5 Series and i5

And that brings us to the latest generation BMW 5 Series and the i5. Both models will be available in extended form exclusively for the Chinese market. How much longer the cars are compared to the regular models has not been disclosed by the German car brand. The previous generation 5 Series was about 13 cm longer. It is the first time for the i5 to be extended, as the full electric car has no predecessor.

The extended BMW 5 Series and i5 is being developed by BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. joint venture in China. Extending the wheelbase is not the only adjustment for the Chinese market. Various digital adjustments have also been made in the iDrive system aimed at the Chinese.

Success number

To indicate how popular the BMW 5 Series is in China. In the period from 2020 to 2022, as many as 530,000 units of the model were sold in the Asian country. With the 5 Series, the brand is doing better than the competition in this segment. The Dadong factory in Shenyang has already produced more than two million cars since the factory has been operational.

Exclusive

The BMW 5 Series has been going for eight generations. It is the fourth time for BMW to adapt a generation for the Chinese market. Only in this country is the BMW 5 Series and i5 available as an extended car. In other countries, BMW gives you the finger and is happy to refer you to the 7 Series.

