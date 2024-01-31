The restyling of the BMW 4 Series will debut in March, with the coupé and convertible of the German brand which will thus be renewed with very small differences compared to the current generation. Production will begin in Dingolfing, with the price of the BMW 4 Series facelift for Germany starting at 52,900 euros for the coupé and 60,400 euros for the convertible version. However, the price lists for Italy have not yet been communicated.

Exterior design of BMW 4 Series

From a stylistic point of view, at the front we immediately notice the double kidney grille with the standard mesh pattern which characterizes both the traditional version and the sportier one with the M package. The structure is then embellished with a frame with a matt chrome finish. An important upgrade also for the light clusters, with LED units that have been renewed, with a common module for high and low beams and two vertical elements with an arrow shape for daytime running lights and position and direction indicators. As an option, adaptive LEDs with anti-glare matrix high beams are available which have special blue inserts and are equipped with a cornering light and city light function. The M Pro package also includes the M Shadow Line lights in combination with the adaptive headlights. At the rear, the BMW 4 Series range includes laser lights with diodes that give the light signature a filigree appearance. The possibility of customization is always wide, with eight metallic paints for the bodywork and two solid colours. The optional light alloy wheels now also include 19″ while the M range has the Jet Black or two-tone double-spoke design. For the BMW Individual offer, however, we find Y-design wheels finished in Midnight Grey.

Interiors

Inside the passenger compartment, the restyling of the BMW 4 Series includes new upholstery with the possibility of choosing leather finishes for the new steering wheel with a two-spoke polygonal edge. Thanks to the M Sport package you can then have the three-spoke M leather steering wheel with flattened edge and central indicator. On all steering wheel options, we also find illuminated multifunction buttons, as well as the gear shift paddles. Sports seats are also standard. The facelift has led to a reduction in physical controls, also with regards to climate regulation, thanks above all to the introduction of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect which allows functions to be controlled via the touch screen or with voice commands.

BMW 4 Series engines

As regards the range of engines of the new BMW 4 Series, we find the four-cylinder petrol, the six-cylinder in-line and the four-cylinder diesel, both equipped with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology which offers an additional power of 11 HP . The offer includes the BMW 430d xDrive Coupé and 430d Cabrio versions with a 210 kW (286 HP) diesel engine while the four-cylinder petrol engines have an output of 135 kW (184 HP) and 180 kW (245 HP) respectively. The four-cylinder diesel unit has a total power of 140 kW (190 hp). Rear-wheel drive or the intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system are available. As for the highest performing versions, the six-cylinder BMW 4 Series is always available with MHEV technology on the BMW M440i xDrive Coupé and M440i xDrive Cabrio versions for a maximum power of 275 kW (374 HP) and a maximum torque of 500 Nm The M440d xDrive Coupé and the M440d xDrive Cabrio are equipped with a six-cylinder in-line diesel with a maximum power of 250 kW (340 HP) and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. On the top of the range models we then find the 8-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox. ratios and the M sports suspension with variable sports steering.