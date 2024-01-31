After some leakage, BMW has officially pulled the curtain on the 4 Series LCI.

The BMW 4 Series in its current form has been around for a number of years. The external features of the coupe and convertible took some getting used to, but most have now recovered from the shock. The brand continues in this vein with the BMW 4 Series LCI.

The United States is the main sales market for this model. Other countries where the 4 Series scores well are China and Germany.

Both the coupe, the convertible and the M4 have received a facelift. It's a typical facelift, with minor improvements. Easy giveaways are the updated headlights and slightly updated taillights. The brand also introduces new rims. Which, by the way, look pretty awful. Just spray it silver, maybe it will improve. There are no truly revolutionary changes.

The model is available with the M Sport package, the M Sport package Pro and the M Carbon exterior package if you want to dress things up in a 'sporty' way. As if that weren't enough, a wide range of extras will be available through BMW M Performance Parts. You can have fun.

Interior

The biggest noticeable innovations have taken place in the interior. The infotainment system now runs on BMW operating system 8.5. The steering wheel is also new, with a flat bottom á la Audi and a 12 o'clock marker on top because you attack every bend, of course. Speaking of the steering wheel: paddle shifters are now standard with the LCI.

The Augmented View display for the BMW Maps navigation system in the 4 Series LCI is optional. Furthermore, for the first time in a 4 Series, the seats are equipped with M Performtex. This is a more sustainable material, because standard leather is out of the question in 2024. Of course. Optionally you can get Vernasca leather or Individual Merino leather. So there is still a choice.

Good news for fans of fairground lighting in the interior. The ambient lighting has been further expanded, with contour lighting in the trim around the ventilation grilles. There is a choice of nine lighting colors to personalize to your own taste.

New colors are available in the form of Cape York Green metallic and Fire Red metallic. There are a total of eight shades to choose from for the BMW 4 Series Coupé and Convertible LCI.

engines

Fortunately, BMW has not made any bad choices in terms of engines. You can still shop for six-cylinders. The line-up consists of a 184 hp entry-level four-cylinder petrol engine. Followed by a 245 hp variant. There is also a 190 hp and a 286 hp diesel.

With the M440i xDrive Coupé and Convertible things really start to get fun. The inline-six turbo engine is good for 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque. There is also a six-in-line diesel, which is the M440d xDrive Coupé and Cabrio with 340 hp and 700 Nm. The top model is the M4 with 480 or 530 hp.

BMW M4

Saving the best for last. That's how we are. The BMW M4 LCI comes in three flavors. The 480 hp entry-level and the 510 hp Competition remain. There is a third variant. This is a version with 530 hp and M xDrive.

The new top variant sprints to 100 in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h as standard. This can optionally be increased to 280 km/h or 290 km/h with the M Driver's Package, depending on the version.

The BMW M4 LCI can be further enhanced with the optional M Carbon exterior package. This mainly means more visible carbon at the front and rear of the car. Including mirror covers and a small rear spoiler. If you also opt for the M Race Track package including M Carbon brakes, BMW will be able to shave 25 kg off the weight. They know how to sell it well.

Market introduction

The BMW 4 Series LCI is coming soon. German prices are already known. The coupe starts at 52,900 euros and the convertible at 60,400 euros. Dutch prices will follow at a later stage.

Together with the Mercedes CLE, the Germans have two strong coupes in the line-up, with a wide range of engines. This puts both BMW and Mercedes in the minority. The segment has now become a niche. In that respect, they are to be commended that these types of models still exist.

