No, wait a minute. We know: these are two monochrome German sedans in a miserable gray landscape. And if you browse further on the website, you might come across a Koenigsegg. But read this test of the BMW 330e vs the Mercedes C 300 e anyway, because it contains potentially important information about the future of the car.

Quite a claim. How about that? Well, this is more than just a comparison to see if the new Mercedes C-Class drives better and looks nicer inside than the BMW 3 Series. We’ll spare you the build-up fake tension: it doesn’t and it isn’t. Let’s get back to it.

The BMW 330e and Mercedes C 300 e have a plug

Because it is not the C-class and 3-series here, but these specific versions that form the common thread in the plot. It’s the plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs if that sounds nicer to you: the new Mercedes C 300 e and BMW 330e. Once you could score nice addition percentages on these types of cars, but that time is over.

However, they are still relatively low in their purchase price in the Netherlands because of their low emissions on paper and consistently low BPM. Cynics remember the days of the Outlander PHEV, driven by people who chose it only because of its low list price and never went out of their way to charge it and save the polar bears. But this Mercedes could make you look at PHEVs differently.

The electric range of the BMW 330e and the Mercedes C 300 e

Where you only get a specified 60 kilometers on electricity with the BMW 330e, the

C 300 e reportedly good for a monstrous 115 kilometers. Yes, this plug-in goes beyond the magical 1-0-0 on its battery alone. That was not thought possible for a long time.

Now you could argue that the C 300 e with such a hefty e-range is actually pretty useless. Because why not take the plunge right away and buy a real EV? Nice idea, but if you think that way, you’re already done. You’ve already embraced electric cars.

There are still quite a few people who are not that far or are just skeptical or unsure about it. For them, the C 300 e – a stylish, well-built and smooth German junior executive sedan that can tick off the average Dutch commuter distance of 22 kilometers on pure electric power if you charge it every other day – could be a very interesting proposition. .

The batteries of the two

The large range is thanks to a 25 kWh battery. The BMW can only counter that with 12 kWh. So the Benz isn’t necessarily very innovative — it hasn’t cracked the code and found a loophole in the battery chemistry laws. It just has a really big battery.

Mercedes has had to make a number of compromises to accommodate that unit in their mid-range sedan, even though the C is now as big as the E once was. The legroom in the back is noticeably less spacious than in the BMW and the trunk of 315 liters is spoiled by the 375 liters of the 3-series.

The BMW is the fastest

The BMW is also lighter. It weighs 1,740 pounds, which seems like a lot for a sedan of this size – until you find that the C 300 e is on the wrong side of two tons. That is also why, despite its extra power (313 hp against 292 hp for the BMW), it accelerates a few tenths slower from 0 to 100.

On the road, where it matters, it doesn’t feel slower. You won’t even care, and here’s why. Where BMW typically built sporty sensations in the 3-series, Mercedes has wisely realized that the C-class should approach it differently. If he were to strive for the ultimate driving dynamics, he would probably always come second.

If he behaves in a relaxed way, he can dive into a floating hybrid niche. And so that’s what he does. The BMW’s engine growls and revs sharply, but the Mercedes’s remains calm and polite. The 330e wants you to know its engine is working and that you are enjoying it. The C 300 e would rather you not worry about it.

BMW 330e vs Mercedes C 300 e: the BMW must be recharged the fastest

After we have spent half an hour with these two, the battery of the BMW is empty. The Mercedes still has enough kilowatt-hours left for almost 70 kilometers. So where the average consumption of the white car quickly shoots from ‘infinite’ to about 6.5 l/100 km, the C continues without burning petrol. And on, and on. The result? On the way home the finally exhausted C-class gave an average of 3.6 l/100 km. Impressive.

A mega battery is nice and nice, but not if it takes all day to charge it. Fortunately, that is not the case with the C 300 e. You can charge it quickly, so its battery can withstand it again if you just run into a gas station to visit the toilet and ‘enjoy’ a sandwich. With the BMW you are more than two hours later if you want to charge it from 0 to 80 percent.

The BMW is better on the road

But the Mercedes C 300 e is a pudding of a car. Aim it into corners that the BMW takes tight and calm and it falls into understeer. Even a hybrid BMW still feels solid and more rear-wheel drive, and quite well balanced despite all the plug-in additions; although the M Sport brakes are rather squishy and inconsistent. Just like that of the Mercedes.

The C is fast in a straight line, but comes across as dead and wooden. He is not a sports sedan. It will be fascinating to see how AMG will transform it into a petrol-electric C 63.

Especially considering how incredibly comfortable it is. Folks, the yielding, pillowy Mercedes of yesteryear are back. And that while you won’t find any road-scanning, adaptive shock absorber tricks here – just sensible spring rates (with rear air suspension to absorb the heavy battery) and the German realization that not the whole world has their tight roads. This is a luxurious, unevenness-smoothing car and a pleasure to cover distances with. Unless you’re squeezed in the back.

The screen in the Mercedes is not always great

Up front, Mercedes has once again made some mistakes that further nibble on the hard-earned German reputation built up over decades for logical dashboards. Like the new S-class, the C throws it on hyper-minimalism, and while the slanted iPad is nicely sharp, it’s not an unqualified success. The touch-sensitive sliders and swipe buttons on the steering wheel are completely worthless and ensure that you can not operate luxury items such as cruise control and the excellent audio system without the occasional loud cursing.

In the BMW it is a bit more businesslike. iDrive works in harmony with the touchscreen so you can choose how you interact with your digital infotainment. As is often the case, BMW’s digital counters are a mess, but at least there are real buttons on the steering wheel and the mirrors and hybrid functions can also be adjusted normally.

BMW 330e vs Mercedes C 300 e: the BMW takes a lead

So we would rather be on the road with the BMW. We would rather operate the dashboard of the BMW. On a winding road we would like to sit in the BMW, and we also think it looks better. The C manages to look bloated and completely anonymous at the same time, and it lacks the beautiful proportions of the previous one.

The BMW is the sharper, more sophisticated, more complete and less annoying car. But the C-Class’s magnificent powertrain is too efficient, flexible and smart to ignore. There’s no doubt that BMW will soon have to come up with a revised 330e with a bigger battery, but for now the C 300 e is arguably the world’s best plug-in hybrid.

And that’s what we’ve learned here on this gray day. Glad you didn’t scroll further right away, because this is when the PHEV has come of age. The 3 Series is still a better car than the C-Class, but the C 300 e is a better plug-in hybrid than the 330e – and then just about any other.

Which one is better? BMW 330e or Mercedes C 300e

The winner is the BMW 330e with 16 out of 20 points. It’s the better all-rounder, but there’s work to be done to keep up with the mighty Benz hybrid. The Mercedes C 300 e is very close behind and also gets 16 out of 20 points. It’s hard to love the new C: too much form over function. Except when it comes to the powertrain.

Specifications BMW 330e xDrive (2022)

Engine: 2.0 4-cyl. turbo hybrid

Assets: 292 hp

Acceleration: 0-100 5.8 sec

Couple: 420 Nm

Consumption, CO2 emissions (statement): 1.4 l/100 km, 32 g/km

Top speed: 230 km/h

Weight: 1,740 kg

Drive: four wheels, 8v automatic

Luggage space: 375 l

Specifications Mercedes C 300 e (2022)

Engine: 2.0 4-cyl. turbo hybrid

Assets: 313 hp

Acceleration: 0-100 6.1 sec

Couple: 550 Nm

Consumption, CO2 emissions (statement): 0.6 l/100 km, 13 g/km

Top speed: 245 km/h

Weight: 2,080 kg

Drive: rear wheels, 9v automatic

Luggage space: 315 l