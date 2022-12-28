This well-known BMW 325d with 328 hp from Marktplaats is for sale!

The end is here, ladies and gentlemen. The BMW 325d of the Autoblog Garage is going out! Who would have thought that? Well, not us anyway. The car drives even more than excellent and takes us where we need to be.

Coincidentally, an interesting offer has come by from another car, which unfortunately has to give way. I have had the car in my car since April of 2020, during which time I pampered the car up to and including. All the cool upgrades I could think of are on it. Of course, a bigger turbo and a limited slip differential would have finished the party, so the next owner can do that!

BMW 325d with 328 hp

What is it? A BMW 325d from 2011. The counter now stands at 229,200 kilometers (it is running out). All maintenance of recent years has of course been documented. Not only through invoices, but also with a huge number of articles about this car.

This way you can see exactly which upgrades have been made and how you like them. In addition, the car has always been properly maintained and serviced. In fact, I halved the BMW oil change interval. The automatic transmission oil has also been changed.

BMW Performance brakes, Eibach Anti-rollbars, Bilstein dampers.

The car comes with new Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires and the BBS CK rims with the original black BBS caps. Of course it is possible to deliver the car on the original Styling 285 rims with original runflats if you want a hard discount.

MOT and service just over

The MOT of this BMW 3 Series is valid until November 2023. The last service was carried out in October 2022. The engine has been overhauled by Van Vught Tuning in Marum, so that this BMW 325d has 328 hp! That torque in particular is really wonderful, you just constantly ride on a relaxed wave of traction. It goes without saying that it drives sublimely. Even the ever-constructively critical ones @wouter had not much to criticize and called it ‘really fast’.

Is everything hosanna? There are a few little things. For example, there is some stone chips on the Alpina front lip and there is a small spot on the rear right rear bumper. Finally, in the steering wheel you feel a very slight vibration, caused by the Powerflex anti-roll bar rubbers (which are atrocious).

The very expensive Eibach rubbers are now available and are planned to be mounted, unless you act super fast and buy this Autoblog BMW 325d with 328 hp! Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

