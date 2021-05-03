ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

First poses, then hospital: for a novice driver, his drifting action backfired in a parking lot. It ends differently than planned – and painfully.

Cologne – Anyone who has just got their driver’s license is really happy. Finally you can drive through the area by car alone, without an adult companion. Some want to take full advantage of this right away and show off their driving skills to friends and acquaintances. But if you overdo it, it can also end badly. As in this case – which even ends in the hospital.

The young driver of a BMW 3 Series wanted to impress his 19-year-old passenger and the passers-by in a parking lot on Rolshover Straße with a daring drift – and mark the cool one. According to witness statements, the novice driver should have raced across the parking lot in the evening and made several laps with screeching tires. Until he lost control of his vehicle.

With the result that the 3 Series BMW is finally hurled nastily against an advertising pillar. What a horror idea! Fortunately, the police are there immediately. But even they can only inspect the badly damaged car. This is finally confiscated – as is the young Cologne’s driver’s license. What the police officers find out about the young BMW 3 Series driver after his drifting action and how the young people end up in the hospital can be found here.* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.