Batmobiel is back, we were allowed to make a video with the most special BMW of the moment: the 3.0 CSL.

It was a bit of a surprise that that was possible. The BMW 3.0 CSL is not only very expensive (which we won’t elaborate too much on), but above all, hyper exclusive. There will be only 50 copies, for the whole world. In a way, we Europeans are lucky, because the 3.0 CSL is not going to the United States, so there are more of us left. Yet this is the only copy in the Netherlands, and two 3.0 CSLs appear to have been delivered in Belgium.

Lots were drawn to select the dealer, country and customer. It really makes these kinds of cars for the lucky few and you have to have a big BMW heart. Because manufacturers (not only BMW, but also Porsche and Ferrari) naturally prefer customers who already regularly buy a car from you.

In the Netherlands, BMW dealer Van Poelgeest drew the ticket and was kind enough to put in a good word for me with the lucky buyer. This lucky guy was allowed to drive the most unique BMW in the Netherlands and make a video of it.

Basically an M4, but much more than that

Squint your eyes and you see a BMW M4, but that also sells the 3.0 CSL short. The so-called hardpoint (roof and door lines, for example) are the same, but an extreme amount has also been adjusted.

For example, the 3.0 CSL almost exclusively has carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP or carbon colloquially) body parts. The wheel arches are new, the rear spoiler is new, everything is just a little different. The height and width set of wheels (20 and 21 inches) have gold-colored forged rims and are secured with a central wheel nut. The M4 does not have that and it makes the 3.0 CSL a car to behold.

134 spray processes

Take the striping for example, they are not stickers. No, it is all painted in the three BMW M colors. It takes them six working days and it takes a total of 6,700 steps to get the white Alpinweiß uni carriage as it should be. Everything that is black is not black, but exposed carbon. Cool huh.

Two turbos, three liters and six gears

The 3.0 CSL was designed for the purist, so you can handle the clutch and lever (with white button) yourself. There is an inline six petrol engine (the S58B30T), manual gearbox (ZF GS6-53BZ), rear-wheel drive and a limited-slip differential. The gearbox cannot handle the full torque potential, so instead of the 650 Nm of the M4 CSL, the 3.0 CSL has “only” 550 Nm. In terms of maximum power, the BMW 3.0 CSL is the king: it has no less than 560 hp.

With this rather unique 3.0 CSL I did not attempt the clutch this time, but BMW claims that the sprint to 100 should be possible in 3.6 seconds. And because it’s a party, BMW “forgot” to activate the limiter at 250 km/h. At top speed, the 3.0 CSL should be able to reach 307 km/h. It makes you think that all M3 and M4 variants should in principle be able to reach 300 km/h.

I tell and show many more details in the video. Thanks to BMW dealer Van Poelgeest and the owner for allowing me to drive this extremely special BMW 3.0 CSL.

