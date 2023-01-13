Let’s face it, this grille just turned out much better, didn’t it?

BMW M’s festive year is already over, but we are only now getting to see the big party number in real life. That was the 3.0 CSL, which was unveiled at the end of November. With that had BMW not much later, otherwise they would have had to wait until the next anniversary in 2047.

Anyway, the brand new 3.0 CSL is now on display at the Brussels Motor Show for the general public. At least, tomorrow. Today there are only press mosquitoes walking around. But we’re not the worst, so we’ll just share the pictures with you.

You can see it in the basic one M4 is, but hardly one visible part has remained the same. Except maybe the mirrors and the windshield. The grille is therefore also different. The kidneys are still quite large, but this grille is a lot better. Or not then?

The 3.0 CSL is, of course, a homage to the 1970s 3.0 CSL aka The Batmobile. The most obvious reference to that car are the two large spoilers. We would find that too much on any other car, but in this case it is historically justified so it is allowed.

The 3.0 CSL has slightly more power than the M4 CSL, namely 560 hp. That’s 10 horsepower more. However, the 3.0 CSL has significantly less torque (550 Nm instead of 650 Nm), so it is not the undisputed top model.

The limited amount of torque (relatively speaking) probably has to do with the fact that the 3.0 CSL has a manual gearbox. The M4 Competition and M4 CSL are only available with an automatic transmission, so BMW does not have to take into account the limits of a manual gearbox.

In terms of price tag, the 3.0 CSL is the undisputed top model. It seems that you have lost about 7 to 8 tons, excluding taxes. But then you at least have a car with a nice grille.

This article BMW 3.0 CSL shows how the M4 should have been appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #CSL #shows