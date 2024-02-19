In this week's test, the cheapest real BMW: the rear-wheel drive BMW 220i Coupé.

The M240i and M2 put a big smile on the face of most petrolheads. But what happens if you hand in two cylinders and the power is halved (or worse). The key question is: can you still have fun in the BMW 220i or is the power below par for a rear-wheel drive car?

We could have made it worse, because the price list also includes the BMW 218i. It has the same two-liter Twinpower turbo engine, but it has been reduced to 136 hp and 250 Nm. You may still have 3 grand in your pocket, but the economy is not that bad now.

We have already driven the M240i and the M2, the 220i shares much of the appearance with those two. The wide wheel arches, the aggressive front, short overhangs and large wheels, the similarities are clear. And it makes it clear: this is a car for someone who is looking for something sporty.

2 series vs 4 series

In a world where Mercedes-Benz is reducing from three to just one coupe, you might wonder how long BMW will keep the 2-series coupe around. The 2-series and 4-series use the same platform, the interiors are quite similar and there is also a choice of approximately the same engines.

In terms of dimensions, the differences are not huge: the 2 series is 214 mm shorter and 10 mm higher. The 2-series coupe is 1.84 meters wide and 4.54 meters long, and its stocky proportions may make it seem a bit more compact. The wheelbase is 110 mm smaller, but BMW raises quite a few concerns about the weight. That won't really make much of a difference.

The choice of 2-series vs 4-series will partly be made on taste: they differ considerably in appearance. The 4 series has the mega kidney grille, which still doesn't appeal to everyone. The appearance of the 2-series is also not without controversy, so how BMW can still survive is a great miracle. The keyboard knights probably don't have quite the same opinion as the buyers at BMW. I personally found it took some getting used to, but I managed. I like.

The price difference between the 2-series and 4-series is at least 5 grand, but can increase with thicker versions. That would make the choice childishly simple for me, but again it also depends on taste.

BMW 220i – TwinPower Turbo

In addition to cleverly building different models on the same platform, BMW does something similar with the engines. All inline engines have the same capacity per cylinder and you can choose from 3, 4 or 6. However, the three-cylinder engines no longer find their way to rear-wheel drive BMWs. Instead, BMW offers different power levels in the 218i (156 hp), 220i (184 hp) and 230i (252 hp).

The 1,998 cc large block delivers a maximum of 184 hp in the 220i, the torque peaks at 300 Nm. BMW does not provide a manual gearbox, so all power goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Compared to the M240i, the 220i is 200 kg lighter, so performance is more than reasonable. The 220i accelerates from 0 to 100 in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 236 km/h.

The gearbox and engine combination make the most of it, so the 220i usually feels smooth enough. You don't get the excessive feeling of the six-cylinder 2-series, when overtaking and accelerating out of the bend the drivetrain quickly reaches its maximum.

Rear wheel drive!

We don't call this the cheapest real BMW for nothing, because the 2-series coupe sends the power to the right wheels. This is in contrast to the 2-series Active Tourer, Gran Coupé, 1-series and X1, which are all built on the UKL platform, which is basically front-wheel drive.

Rear-wheel drive is a small treat for the purist. BMW also builds the excellent steering 3-series and 4-series on this platform. Every ride I become a fan of the work the engineers have done here.

The wide track and long wheelbase provide more stability, and the perfect 50/50 weight distribution provides more balance and control. The 220i steers almost telepathically towards the apex of the bend. When accelerating, you can clearly feel that the rear wheels are being driven. The BMW 220i was on summer tires during the test, and at about five degrees on dry asphalt, the rear could already be moved. Ultimately, the four-cylinder lacks the ability to sweep epicly, and the 220i also has no limited slip differential on the rear axle. However, for “normal” sporting use this is more than fine, it is really fun to drive. But a slight frustration remains: a little extra oomph makes the 2-series coupe a lot more fun.

Premium interior

How wonderful the BMW sports seats are. In most models you can set it low, the seat can be extended and the rest is also easy to adjust. As long as you stay away from the standard seats, you'll be fine in most BMWs.

The 2-series coupe has the beautiful BMW Curved Display. Behind the steering wheel is a 12.3-inch information display and in the middle of the dashboard is a 14.9-inch Touch Control Display. Together they sit behind a black curved glass plate, which looks elegant. A small point of criticism is that others use much larger screens, but it works well.

Price and conclusion BMW 220i Coupé test

We have cheated a little, because the 218i Coupé (49,824 euros) is slightly cheaper than the BMW 220i Coupé that costs 52,785 euros. A 420i Coupé is considerably more expensive at €57,821.

The BMW 220i Coupé seems like a good deal, but the car in the test had 18k worth of options. Ouch. Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are still going “wrong” with this. From being a serious option, the BMW 220i actually stands out from the market. So you have to carefully select options, otherwise you can also look at more serious coupes. For example, a Toyota Supra for just over 70k or an Alpine A110 for 76k. You lose seats, but gain street cred.

In short: the 2 Series' image of a superb steering platform remains intact. If you hold back on the options, it can be a nice deal. The 220i Coupé is a cool car anyway and you won't be disappointed in terms of steering.

This article BMW 220i Coupe – test and video first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #220i #Coupe #test #video