A small step-by-step plan to irritate purists. Step one: buy a sought-after classic. Step two: put the petrol engine in the trash and install an electric motor. Step three (optional): Parade in front of purists. We happened to come across the perfect car for this job: the electric BMW 2002 from Bavarian Econs.

The entry-level car is the BMW 2002te from Econs. The electric motor produces 180 hp and 170 Nm, with a 33 kWh battery providing a range of 200 kilometers. The 0-100 time is 6.2 seconds and the car must be 80 percent fully charged in 45 minutes. And it weighs only 1,100 kilos, which is very little for an EV.

Do you want more? Then you can go for the 2002tee. This version offers 250 hp and a larger 45-kWh battery. The range is the same, but the 0-100 sprint is now 4.5 seconds. Partly due to the larger battery, this version weighs 100 kilos more. By the way, the cars are limited to 170 km/h, which sounds fine for a car from the 1960s.

The Turbo e is the thickest

Finally, there is the 'Turbo e'. The specifications are the same as the 2002tee, but the car is wider and wears BBS wheels. The braking system has been upgraded and the front bumper has been exchanged for one airdam. The cars all have Classic V3 dampers from KW that are specifically adjusted for the electric 2002s. All cars are completely restored before they get an electric motor.

The great thing about the electric BMW 2002 is that you can hardly tell from the inside that it is a converted car. The counters are still analogue, all normal warning lights still work and the counter on the right now indicates the battery charge. The rotary knob to put the car in 'drive' blends nicely into the interior. Also nice: there is air conditioning.

How much does an electric BMW 2002 cost?

And then the price. Bavarian Econs is looking for a BMW 2002 itself, so you buy the entire car. The cheapest is 140,000 euros in Germany. The faster 2002tee is already 180,000 euros. A 2002 easily costs 30,000 euros, so such a conversion costs roughly 100,000 euros. If you want a 2002 Turbo, you will spend at least 270,000 euros, but a donor is also considerably more expensive.