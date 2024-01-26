The BMW M240i is already a kind of junior M2, and BMW will continue with that idea with an update in 2024.

With all the fuss surrounding the BMW M2 (G87), you would almost forget that it is based on a 'normal' 2 Series (G42). If you are looking for a compact, rear-wheel drive BMW for a little less than the fairly hefty starting price of the M2. Or AWD with xDrive, if you prefer. In any case, the model has been with us since 2021, three years ago next summer. Then it is not high time for a successor, but for a small update. The BMW M2 will also receive an update at that time, which we have already discussed, but the 2 Series will also be updated. The M240i in particular, the top of the range, gets some cool upgrades.

BMW M240i with M2 goodies

In theory, the BMW M240i is already a perfect M2 junior. It would be a stretch to say that the M2 is useless because the M240i also has a straight-six with turbos, after all, the engines differ quite a bit. The M240i is better compared to, for example, a Toyota GR Supra, also because these two cars have the same engine (B58B30). The BMW M240i has 374 hp instead of the 450 of the M2. However, the gap between the two is almost 40,000 euros in the Netherlands.

Well, the M240i gets some cool updates that are borrowed directly from the BMW M2. By the way, this is also not about a real 'LCI', which is not expected until 2025. BMW wants to keep the 2 Series and M2 in production until 2029. The first thing the BMW M240i borrows from the M2 is not that exciting: the paint. The BMW M240i will have the option to be ordered in Zandvoort blue. That is the launch color of the BMW M2 and it is of course nice that it is named after our own F1 circuit. Skyscraper Gray will also be available. You can already order it in gray (Brooklyn Gray and Frozen Pure Gray), but that is plain and matte paint. Skyscraper Gray is metallic. Anyway, paint doesn't make the BMW M240i faster.

Carbon fiber roof

What, in theory, makes the BMW M240i a little faster: it gets the option for a carbon fiber roof! BMW has been using this trick for years on the better M models to lower the car's center of gravity. In purebred kilos it will also make a difference, but hopefully it will make the M240i a bit more fun. This is not a huge surprise: this is also possible on the M340i.

Other

Finally, the BMW 2 Series Coupe, not just the M240i, gets an updated interior and new wheel choices. So if you are in the market for an M2, wait a little longer if you want some nice new options. (through Bimmerpost)

