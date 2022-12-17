BMW is not just cars. The two-wheeler division, called motorcycle, is by no means marginal in the economy and business of German society. And, above all, it has its own story, a story that in December of this year reaches its first three-digit milestone: the centenary. It was 1922, precisely in the month of December, when the chief designer Max Friz put the first full-scale BMW two-wheeler in the pipeline, equipped with an air-cooled four-stroke two-cylinder boxer engine and presented under the name R 32 in September 1923. Exactly a century later, BMW Motorrad has decided to celebrate its history with the special edition 100 Years dedicated to the Roadster R nineT and the Cruiser R 18.

In keeping with BMW Motorrad’s founding year, both motorcycles will have a limited production run of 1923 units each. Starting with the new one R nineT 100 Yearsthere are numerous special features that the German company wanted to add to an already exclusive two-wheeler: the heart is always the engine 109 HP air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxerbut in this case it is accompanied by the Classic Chrome surface concept, the black tank with chrome and a white double fillet completed by protectors in the knee area and the 100 Years badge, the front mudguard painted in the same way, the two-tone black/ oxblood, numerous black components such as the fork tubes, the snorkel of the air intake and some components of the 719 option and, on request, the 719 Classic wheels with black anodized rims.

As for the R 18 100 Years, the 91 hp boxer engine with the largest displacement ever installed by BMW Motorrad has been confirmed. What distinguishes this special edition of the German two-wheeler from its standard version are the coloring identical to that of the R nineT 100 Years, the seat of option 719 upholstered in the two-tone combination black/oxblood with a precious diamond embossing, the Avus Black featuring the engine, transmission housing and rear axle drive and chrome Akrapovic rear silencers with perforated tailpipe trims in the helix style of the BMW logo.