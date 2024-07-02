The fourth generation of the BMW 1 Series has finally seen the light of day. And it does so in the truest sense of the word: the German car manufacturer has announced that the first example of its new sedan has rolled off the production lines at the BMW Group’s German plant in Leipzig. And in particular, the model in question is a BMW 120 finished in Alpine White and intended for a BMW customer in Germany. We remind you that the market launch of the new BMW 1 Series is scheduled for October.

BMW 1 Series production begins

Some numbers relating to the production of the new BMW 1 Series. The premium compact is produced exclusively at the BMW plant in Leipzigin Saxony, where up to 500 cars can be assembled per day: in combination with the 2 Series Gran Coupé, 2 Series Active Tourer and MINI Countryman, daily production at the Leipzig plant amounts to 1,300 vehicles. As for the new 1 Series, the strongest markets for the model to date have been Germany and Europe, with the UK and Italy on the front line.

Enhanced system

“The new BMW 1 Series will remain a key factor in maintaining a high usage of the capacity here in the Leipzig plant”said Petra Peterhänsel, the plant manager, confidently. In this sense, BMW was not caught unprepared: since 2018, the Leipzig plant has undergone systematic improvements and can now produce up to 350,000 units per year, 100,000 more than in the past. Currently, four models with three different engines and two different brands are produced on site, all on the same assembly line.

BMW and MINI in Leipzig

Furthermore, since November last year, production from MINI Countryman has been increased, and will increase during this year to 500 units per day, in addition to the approximately 800 BMW cars. As BMW itself has specified, the increase in production volumes secures jobs existing ones and creates new ones: another 900 people will in fact join the production of vehicles for BMW in Leipzig alone, so much so that by the end of 2024 the Leipzig plant will employ around 7,000 people.