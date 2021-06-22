Reuters

Mexico City and New York / 06.22.2021 09:50:47

The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) lost ground to a decrease in the appetite for risk assets, while investors awaited the appearance later of the president of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed), Jerome Powell, before the Congress of that country.

The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index, made up of the shares of the 35 most liquid firms in the market, fell 0.64 percent to 49,994.42 points.

Powell is expected to indicate at his appearance how the Fed is going to balance inflation risks with its promise to ensure a full recovery of the labor market.

“The The biggest catalyst for today’s session (Tuesday) will be Powell’s testimony“Ve Por Más bank said in a note to clients.

“His appearance comes after regional Fed presidents yesterday expressed conflicting views on when the central bank should start talking about reducing asset purchases,” he added.

The main stock index of the Mexican market has closed with losses in six of the last seven sessions and it fell below the 50,000 point barrier for the first time in nearly a month, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

..Wall street opens with few variations

The ations in the United States operated with little change in openness ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony, which is expected to indicate how they will balance inflationary risks with their promise to ensure a full recovery in the labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average it fell 4.4 points, or 0.01 percent, to 33,872.56 units.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 points, or 0.00 percent, to 4,224.61, and the Nasdaq Composite it yielded 3.2 points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,138.29 units.

AMP