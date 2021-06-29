The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) closed the session on Tuesday with a marginal gain of 0.03 percent, in a market awaiting the release of a US employment report towards the end of the week, which could offer signs on the next step of the Federal Reserve.

In its stock reference S & P / BMV IPC it was located in 50,337.36 points, in its third consecutive day of losses.

After an erratic day, analysts said that in the spirit of the investors weighed concerns that the rapid spread of the Delta variant of covid-19 causes new restrictions on mobility in the world and slows the recovery of the global economy.

The titles of the cement company Cemex led the decline, with 1.65 percent less to 16.74 pesos, followed by those of the media giant Grupo Televisa, which subtracted 1.30 percent to 56.21 pesos.

Nasdaq closes at record on Wall Street

The Nasdaq closed Tuesday at an all-time high, driven by Apple and other tech stocks following an upbeat report on consumer sentiment, while the S&P 500 was mostly unchanged for the latter part of the day, helped by Morgan Stanley.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 6.95 percent, the same as the 20-year rate that ended the session at 7.40 percent.

The three main indices of Wall street They are heading for their fifth consecutive quarter of earnings, driven by ultra-lax monetary policy, the recovery of the US economy and strong corporate earnings.

With the S&P 500 up nearly 14 percent in the first half of the year, the focus will be on the second quarter earnings season, which begins in July, and which could decide the course of equity markets.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 20.24 points, or 0.06 percent, at 34,303.51 units, while the S&P 500 gained 2.05 points, or 0.05 percent, at 4,292.66 units. The Nasdaq advanced 28.67 points, or 0.2 percent, to 14,529.17 units.

lvm