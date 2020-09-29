Highlights: Country’s body mass index has changed

National Institute of Nutrition has increased the weight of women and men by 5-5 kg.

Apart from this, changes have also been made in the height

Syed Akbar, Hyderabad

Things have changed around the world every decade. From food to clothing. India too has not remained untouched by these changes. Everything has changed here and now the new change is about the weight and height of Indian women and men. Actually, the National Institute of Nutrition, India has added 5 kg of extra weight in Indian people. That is, the body mass index (BMI) of the people of the country has changed now.



5 kg weight gain of women and men

While the average weight of Indian men was 60 kg in 2010, it has been increased to 65 kg in 2020. A decade ago, where the average weight of women was 50 kg, it has now been increased to 55 kg. That is, the weight of Indian women and men in ideal condition has now increased by 5-5 kg.

Average height also increased in a decade

The National Institute of Nutrition has not only increased the weight of Indian women and men but has also increased the height. A decade ago, the height of Indian men was 5 feet 6 inches while the height of women was 5 feet. But in 2020, the height of women and men has also been increased. Under the new reference, the height of Indian men has now been increased to 5 feet 8 inches while the height of women has been increased to 5 feet 3 inches.

BMI changed for the people of the country



Now this will be the body mass index

The body mass index of a decade ago has now changed. Actually, BMI is a popular term through which to find out how much weight and height a person should have according to their body. BMI is not good for the body if it exceeds the prescribed position.

Hence the increased BMI

Scientists at the National Institute of Nutrition reported that the BMI of Indian people has been changed because of an increase in the intake of nutritious foods among the people of the country. This year’s data also includes rural areas. In the 10 previously conducted studies only urban areas were included.

Changes made in reference age

The National Institute of Nutrition, in its 2020 report released on Monday, has also revised the recommended dietary allowance and estimated average requirement (EAR) recommendations for Indians. The reference age of women and men of the country has also been changed and it has now been changed to 19-39 from 20-39 in 2010. Scientists reported that the 1989 expert committee included only the weight and height of children and adolescents. The second expert committee of 2010 only took samples from 10 states. Both committee considered the reference weight of 60 kg for males and 50 kg for females.

Big survey done in 2020

In 2020, a panel of experts took data from across the country and took into account the studies conducted by various institutions. For the first time, the ICMR Expert Committee also took care of fiber-based energy nutrients.