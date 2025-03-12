In addition to Inditex, which has monopolized all the informative flashes with its annual accounts, this Wednesday, Six, the Swiss group owner of BME (Spanish bags and markets) has announced its results corresponding to the last fiscal year. A year that its own CEO, BJørn Sibbern, has described as “solid and good” for its four business areas: stock market, stock market services, financial information and banking services.

The four business areas have contributed solidly to the growth of the operating income of 4% that the Helvetic entity has presented today, which has promoted to the 1,586 million Swiss francs, about 1,645 million euros to the current change.

Especially important has been this year the carrying of the Securities Services area (post-negotiation services) has stressed Daniel Schmucki, Six financial director. “Exploitation income increased in all business units, particularly in the negotiation of Swiss funds, in the stock market, debit card services, mobile payments and electronic invoice, in banking services and the custody of international values,” stand out from the firm, from where they had special mention to the contribution, also of the stock market operators, which favored that in the end Group growth, outside 3.6% in terms of Ebitda, up to 443 million Swiss francs (460 million euros). “In addition, the recurrent data business experienced considerable growth driven by reference data, regulatory services and indices,” he added.

He 12% operational benefit growth registered this year (up to 211 million euros) and the “strong and solid” cash flow presented (315.9 million Swiss francs, about 328 million euros) have allowed the company’s leverage to decrease significantly, passing the debt/ebitda ratio ratio of 1.5 times at 1even with the Increase in the announced dividend, which is 1.9%.

The importance of BME

From Six they wanted to highlight the contribution of BME to the growth of the group’s results, highlighting that the Spanish entity contributed 17% of the total operating income of the group and almost 30% of its EBITDA in 2024 Thank you, in part, being the firm that hosted one of the most important bags of the year, that of Puig. And Six, through its subsidiaries it has housed the two greatest departures with Europe this year.

“BME is part of our history and our future, “said Sibbern. “It is the number one of the European stock market by number of traded companies, including the segment of small and medium -sought -sighted BME Growth,” he said.

Precisely thinking about the coming years, until 2027 specifically, the Swiss entity announced a growth plan thanks to the organic and inorganic contribution (in November he announced that he has launched a friendly offer of cash acquisition on Aquis Exchange, a creator and facilitator of financial markets based in the United Kingdom) that he plans. And above all, based on a Ebitda margin increase from 28 to 40% And in a reduction in your debt of 120 million Swiss Franco.