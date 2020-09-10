The office of Bollywood Syllabus is currently under BMC’s target. After running JCB at Kangana Ranaut’s office, news is coming that notice has also been given. It is being told that a reply has been sought from them in 7 days for making wrong changes in the office.

Manish Malhotra seeks answers in 7 days

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation () has given a show cause notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It is being told that this notice was given on 7 September. It is alleged that he has made some changes in his office building which are against the rules. BMC has asked them for a reply within 7 days.

The court said the action of BMC is malicious

On Wednesday, the BMC vandalized the office of Kangana Ranaut. Kangana was coming to Mumbai from Manali at that time. After giving notice 2 days ago, BMC officials reached there and took action directly. By the time Kangana’s lawyer took a stay from the Bombay High Court, she had suffered a lot. The Bench of SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla termed this action of BMC as malicious.

BMC asks permission to break Kangana’s flat

Not only this, BMC after petitioning the office after demolition of office, counted 8 illegal constructions in Kangana flat in Khar and sought permission to break it too.

Kangna made many tweets, targeting Uddhav Thackeray

Kangana was very angry at this action of BMC. He made several tweets in which Uddhav Sarkar and Karan Johar were targeted. Kangana wrote that whether she wants to live or die now, Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar will remain exposed by the gang.