On Wednesday, BMC vandalized the office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut citing illegal construction. Many people condemned the BMC over this incident and came out in support of Kangana. Now he has also got support from Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. In fact, BMC has taken action on Kangana’s office when recently the actress compared Mumbai to PoK. Now many people including Syllabus say that even though Kangana’s statement is not correct, the action of BMC also cannot be justified.

What did Kangana write?

In the midst of the BMC’s action, Kangana made several tweets on Twitter. In a tweet, he said, ‘Today they demolished my house, tomorrow will be yours. Governments will come and go. When you consider voicing to be normal then it becomes a habit. Today a person is being burned at stake, tomorrow there will be thousands of jewelers. Now wake up. ‘

Shweta’s reply

Reacting to Kangana’s tweet, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, ‘Oh my God! What kind of goonraj is this? Such injustice should not be tolerated. Can Presidential rule in Maharashtra be the answer to this injustice? Re-establish Ramraj. #WeDemandRamRaj ‘