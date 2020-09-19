And the fight between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is now in the Bombay High Court. After breaking the office, Kangana filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding Rs 2 crore from BMC. Now BMC has filed an affidavit. It is written that Kangana’s petition is baseless and she should pay a fine on it herself.

Demolition was done by saying illegal construction

Recently, BMC had vandalized Kangana’s office. Officials said that the illegal construction of their office was demolished. At the same time, Kangana said that no renovation was done wrongly in his office.

Said- Kangna should be fined

Kangana’s lawyer knocked on the court and took a stay on the sabotage. After this, on September 15, a revised petition was filed on behalf of Kangana. It demanded Rs 2 crore from BMC as compensation. Now BMC has filed a counter affidavit. It says that Kangana’s petition is an abuse of legal process. This should not be considered and Kangana should be fined. It will be on September 22 on Kangana’s petition.