Kangana Ranaut is constantly in the news. In the past, you were in the headlines between Sanjay Raut and Kangana Ranaut. Now BMC has sealed their Mumbai office. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a ‘stop work’ notice stating violation of rules in construction outside Kangana’s office.

Notice outside Kangana’s office

Kangana Ranaut is in her home town these days. Meanwhile, his tweets and interviews are in the news. In the past, Kangana angered Maharashtra administration and administration by fearing Mumbai Police and comparing Mumbai to POK. On Monday, Kangana had informed by tweeting that BMC team has reached their Mumbai office and they are preparing to demolish it. The BMC team has also pasted the notice outside their office. According to BMC source, the team will prepare the report in a few days, accordingly action will be taken.

The official said, going there is part of regular investigation

According to the Deputy Commissioner Municipal Commissioner, going there was done as part of a routine process to check illegal construction. Many more row houses have been seen in that area. According to the record, Kangana’s office is a residential property and he wanted to confirm that no changes were made in it.

BMC will quarantine Kangana

Kangana had said that she would come to Mumbai on September 9. There was also news that if Kangana came to Mumbai for more than 7 days, BMC would quarantine her.

