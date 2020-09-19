Mumbai: In its affidavit on the petition filed by the Bombay High Court seeking compensation of two crore rupees for the alleged illegal demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office, the BMC on Friday said that the petition was an abuse of legal process.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its affidavit requested the court to dismiss Ranaut’s petition and impose a fine on him for filing such a petition.

According to the affidavit, ‘the writ petition and the relief sought therein abuses the legal process. The petition should not be considered and it should be dismissed with fine.

On September 9, BMC had vandalized, demanded two crore rupees as compensation

On September 9, the BMC took subversive action in Ranaut’s office alleging illegal construction. The same day, the court stayed the BMC action after Ranaut knocked on the door of the High Court. After this, on 15 September, Ranaut in his amended petition demanded Rs 2 crore as compensation for the action taken by BMC.

Kangna said- Shiv Sena converted his temple into a graveyard

Recently, Kangana Ranaut has once again launched a fierce attack on the government of Maharashtra through social media. Kangana Ranaut has been sharing the picture of her broken office on social media that the Shiv Sena converted her temple into a graveyard.

Kangana Ranaut, after the office broke down and sharing the earlier pictures, wrote, “What ever was a temple made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, not rape.”

Along with this, Kangana had expressed her pain while sharing some more pictures. He wrote, “An age is spent in building houses and you don’t even sigh … in the burning of settlements, see what you have done to my house, is it not rape?”

