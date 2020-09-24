The demolition action at Kangana Ranaut’s office has now become a cause of trouble for BMC. The hearing in the case resumed on Monday in Bombay High Court. During this, the court has once again reprimanded the BMC. The court asked the BMC in clear words why you showed such speed in action at Kangana’s office, but why did not take action yet in the earlier list which is ready for illegal construction. Along with this, the court has also asked Sanjay Raut to answer on the word ‘Haramkhor’.

‘The first thing that broke orders, then there was no boom’

Justice S. on Monday Kathavala and Justice Riyaz Chagla narrated the Kangana vs MBC case. Kangana’s lawyer Birendra Saraf showed pictures of the vandalism to the court. They also compared old photos and photos taken after sabotage. On this, the judges said that there have been many such cases when we asked the corporation to break some place and they did not break it. We saw that the speed at which BMC worked on our first order of this case, if we work on other cases of the city so fast, then this city will become better for living.

Kangana was not given a chance: lawyer

Justice Kathavala told that many times it has happened that BMC had to pay fine for not sabotage. Advocate Birendra Saraf, appearing in favor, said that Kangana Development Control is not an expert in the rule. The parties have the option of going for regularization, which was not given to Kangana. Because the authorities did nothing according to the provisions. Kangana was denied all the opportunities, as the authorities had implemented a provision which was not applicable earlier.

Court asked- It is the job of all engineers to take photos?

The bench of both the judges asked BMC lawyer Aspi Chinoy to take photographs after Kangana’s office was vandalized. On this, the court was told that Mukadam had taken a photo in his phone. While Chinoy told the court that a sub engineer had taken a photo of Kangana’s broken office in his phone. On this, the judge expressed his anger and asked if this was the work of the engineer.

Lawyer Chinoy gave clarification

Lawyer Chinoy said in response that he had asked this question only when he had heard from Mukadam and that he had said that the photo was with him. But after the hearing was over, he came to know that not the Mukadam, but all the engineers had taken photographs. Chinoy said that that is why he thought it right to tell the court on Monday.

Kangana has asked for compensation of 2 crores

Kangana has demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore for demolition from BMC. Sanjay Raut has also been made the main accused in the case on the order of Bombay High Court in the case. The action was taken at Kangana’s office only after the Twitter war between Kangana and Sanjay Raut.

Complete interview of Sanjay Raut not found

The court had asked Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer to bring the files related to the BMC action and clip of both interviews of Sanjay Raut. The word ‘Haramkhor’ is used in them. Kangana’s lawyer told the court that he has submitted all the tweets of Kangana till August 30. He also said that he could not find the complete interview of Sanjay Raut. There is only one clip available in the public domain. Efforts are being made to trace the entire video.

‘Haramkhor’ clip given to the court

Kangana’s lawyer said that the actress had made some statements against the government. Raut said on this that Kangana will have to teach a lesson. Lawyer Birendra Saraf played a video clip of Sanjay Raut’s statement in the court in which he uttered the word ‘Haramkhor’. On this, Raut’s lawyer said that his client has not named anyone in it. The court asked Raut’s lawyer Pradeep Thorat, ‘If Sanjay Raut is saying that he did not use the word for Kangana, can we record this statement?’ Raut’s lawyer said, “I will file my affidavit on it tomorrow.”