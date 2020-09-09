Team reached with JCB Kangana Ranaut challenged to come to Mumbai on September 9 and on the same morning in the morning BMC team reached JCB to destroy their office.

This is the situation of the office of the Alishan BMC vandalized Kangana’s beautiful and luxurious office. Meanwhile, Kangana tweeted the pictures and compared Mumbai to Pakistan again.

BMC team went to investigate first First BMC officer had reached Kangana Ranaut’s office. He had also pasted the notice incorrectly stating renovation here.

Kangana asked for time Kangana had sought a 1-week extension from BMC. BMC did not grant them any time and said that they are also responsible for the expenses that are coming.

Kangna said- Babur’s army He described this action of BMC at Kangana’s office as Babur’s army to the officers who killed and sabotaged democracy.

Kangana’s office was very beautiful inside Kangana’s office was his production house. He designed every corner of it very carefully.

The BMC ransacked Kangana Ranaut’s office, saying it was made illegally. Kangana’s office was his dream and he bought it at a cost of 48 crores. Angry Kangana has once again compared Mumbai to Pakistan.