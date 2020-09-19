The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has filed an affidavit on the petition of Kangana Ranaut, claiming damages of 2 crores are baseless and fake. Kangana Ranaut demanded damages of 2 crores after BMC broke office. At the same time, BMC has declared this compensation as baseless.

In the affidavit, the BMC said, “The plaintiff approached the court with false motives and suppressed the correct facts. They are not liable for any relief.”

BMC has filed an affidavit in response to Kangana Ranaut’s petition challenging demolition of her office & damage claim of Rs 2 Cr from BMC BMC in its affidavit, “The plaintiff approached the court with unclean hands & has suppressed true facts & is not liable for any relief.” – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Let me tell you that on September 9, the BMC destroyed the alleged ‘illegal part’ in Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra. After this, the Bombay High Court also ordered a stay on it but by then the BMC had destroyed most of the actress’ bungalow and damaged the valuable property.

Kangana appealed in the Bombay High Court against the demolition of BMC. The next hearing of the case is to be held on 22 September. Kangana has issued a notice demanding BMC to recover the loss of two crore rupees. The conflict between Kangana and the Maharashtra government is constantly increasing due to the demolition of the office by BMC.