When we talk about BMC Air Filter we are dealing with the world leader in the production of air filters and intake systems in the automotive, two-wheeler and Motorsport sectors.

BMC is headquartered in Italy and has three branches in China and India and has a widespread distribution network with over 100 points around the world.

BMC was born almost 50 years ago (in 1973 to be precise) thanks to the passion of the founder Gaetano Bergami who is the current president. The business began with the importation of Japanese products: first Yoshimura, then Mikuni, Kayaba and Bridgestone. But the Cosworth, the expression of a top English engineer, had been added to the customer portfolio.

The BMC story is very interesting because it was not limited to air filters and intake systems: in the period from 1976 to 1984 it was also a manufacturer, creating racing bikes that competed in the 1000 class TT1 Championship, the equivalent category of the current Superbike. BMC bikes in 1979 deserved to become Official Suzuki at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The history of BMC Air Filter began in 1995: following a request from the Scuderia, the Bolognese company produced the prototype of what would later become the famous BMC red air filters in 15 days.

The quality of the products is testified by the fact that BMC components have equipped the Formula 1 single-seaters which in the last fourteen years have won both the Drivers ‘and Constructors’ titles. The successes did not come only from the premier category, but also in the DTM there were 12 championships, as well as 15 successes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Audi and Porsche.

Lamborghini

The same level of excellence has been achieved in two wheels: since 2005 BMC has been committed as official supplier and sponsor of Yamaha Factory Racing, supporting the Monster Energy Yamaha teams in MotoGP and Yamaha Worldsbk in Superbike. In 2021 the sixth world title arrived with Fabio Quartararo.

Last season BMC took home four world titles: skipping the aforementioned Formula 1 and MotoGP titles, it is right to underline the successes in the WRC and SBK always with Yamaha. The successful Japanese Super GT obtained with the Subaru is also very relevant.

The experience gained at the highest level of Motorsport thanks to the collaboration with the best teams at an international level, has allowed BMC to transfer in the last ten years the knowledge of the racing world to the line of aftermarket products to offer a quality standard of excellence on the market. which is constantly evolving.

And it is no coincidence that supercars like Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche use a stock BMC filter system.

BMC cotton air filters are designed and built by Italian engineers and technicians and are used in the most extreme conditions as they must guarantee the durability, reliability and performance of the engines.

BMC has expanded its area of ​​influence in different areas, going beyond the automotive, motorcycles and motorsport: even the nautical sector and various industrial sectors turn to the Emilian leader company.

The invaluable experience gained in the field of racing, combined with intense laboratory testing activities lead BMC products to be innovative and cutting-edge. Filtration tests are performed with reference to international standards (ISO 5011).

The legislation indicates the test methodology of the filtering systems and the type of dust to be used: these are powders with particularly fine gradations: we are talking about values ​​ranging from 1 to 80 microns, that is to say the thousandth part of a millimeter.

This is why BMC air filters have reached a filtration efficiency equal to 97% of the standards, which allows them to brilliantly pass the very strict tests that each different sector carries out.