bluShift Aerospace, a company founded in 2014, has just reached an important milestone with his first purchase order signed, which means the small business is starting to generate revenue for customers.

The Maine-based startup announced that a Virginia education company called MaxIQ Space agreed to purchase up to 60 student payloads per launch, on a minimum of two suborbital launches per year, although the agreement also includes test launches and eventual orbital missions.

Although almost all of the information has been disclosed, the same cannot be said regarding the financial details which, to this day, still remain private.

bluShift is developing launch vehicles powered by bio-derived and non-toxic fuel, with the startup it has launched its first probe rocket prototype, a vehicle called Stardust 1.0, on January 31 from the Loring Commerce Center in Limestone – Maine – and, on that day, it had only 8 employees.

bluShift aims to launch nanosatellites into polar orbits off the coast of Maine, and ultimately plans to target customers who want more flexible orbits than those available for secondary payloads aboard rockets SpaceX Falcon 9 or Rocket Lab Electron larger.

bluShift began purchasing materials to produce its biofuel engine as it finalized the design, said the CEO Sascha Deri at a press conference on Thursday (June 24).

“I can’t go into details, of course, but I was really impressed”

he said during the discussion, which was hosted on Zoom.

The company is also looking for theUS Federal Aviation Administration approval for another launch site – which will ideally allow rockets to fly over the ocean for greater launch range flexibility – and a larger rocket to continue its test program.

bluShift said it is aiming for a location in eastern Maine to launch a new rocket under development called Starless Rogue, which will be able to carry suborbital loads at 150 miles (241 kilometers) of altitude.

MaxIQ, the company that believed in bluShift

MaxIQ is best known for running a student-led data collection project aboard the International Space Station (ISS), furthermore it claims to have run the ISS project in 2020 with NASA and another educational company handling ISS payloads of students, called Quest for Space.

The joint ISS project appears to have been launched on Northrop Grumman’s thirteenth cargo refueling mission in February 2020, as Quest for Space was listed in the manifesto for the spaceship Cygnus.

Despite sending 1,000 student payloads into space in 80 launches, MaxIQ said it was unable to find a consistent launch partner, which is why it signed the deal with bluShift, company he worked with to launch a scientific payload for Maine’s Falmouth High School on Stardust 1.0.

“What we were looking for are launch opportunities and bluShift is exactly positioned for us in terms of flexibility and price points; is convenient for educators and schools“

said the president of MaxIQ Judi Sandrock during the press conference on Thursday.

“We are discovering that many young people are very interested in the Sustainable Development Goals, so they really want to see us work with a project where there is awareness of sustainability [ambientale] from one end to the other“

Sandrock added of the decision to work with bluShift.

“I think it will be very interesting for them from a data collection point of view, as well as a wonderful educational opportunity.”

In addition to trying to recruit customers, bluShift is looking to raise around $ 1 million in general revenue; raised about half of that goal, or ~ $ 565,000, up WeFunder until today.

On the crowdfunding webpage, the company claims it has already raised nearly $ 1 million in private rounds And who hopes to have a positive cash flow over four years.

Once the WeFunder campaign has ended, “We will probably go to the pre-seed or Serie A funding round”, Dari said at the press conference, noting that federal funding has not been available to bluShift so far.

Another possible revenue stream could come from a “symbiotic relationship” with a spaceport that could be used for launch infrastructure or other needs, he added.

