In a country that seems to flee from memory, festivals preserve it. His, that of her public, that of music and that of the groups that fed her youth. On the first day of Primavera Sound, in their nocturnal tract, New Order before and Blur later put that note of bygone times on Thursday and it must be said that the progress of the calendar has not suited the two British formations equally well. New Order, as charismatic as a marabou, made true that all past times were better, while Blur kept up with their Brit-pop and a Damon Albarn who, despite not being the same as with Gorillaz, knows how to maintain his stage pose. It is true that there is, has been and will be a certain air of, if not disdain, then self-sufficiency of English over tea in colonial India, but if he was forgiven as a young man, how could he not do it with gray hair and those rimmed glasses? Black so intellectual that she wore? They were two of the many faces of a festival that, like all successful phenomena, moves between criticism and misunderstanding: if there are people it is uncomfortable, if there are no people it is a failure. Time to time, yesterday was the first day and except for the exception of last year it has never been a crowded day.

Several people dance during the Black Country concert, New Road on the first day of the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. Kike Rincon. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon)

It is clear that the passage of time does not have to be a problem in music. Robert Smith at the head of the Cure of him is an example. He is certain that his hairstyle no longer suits him, but he continues to sing very well, believing what he sings and sounding like angels, dark, of course. On the contrary, Bernard Summer opted to sing like a rusty hinge, at least in the Primavera concert, tuning as such. His way of moving around the scene, some guitar plucks that only needed a tongue sticking out of his mouth to accentuate the effort to do them and an air of undisguised routine weighed down the group’s concert despite pulling hits. Among them, and as a clear example of their conceptual decline, a Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division, a group from which they were born, whose gloomy song about divorce and the angularities of monogamy has long been exposed as a drunken hymn prior to running the heifers. Yes, they sounded good, which is the same as saying that a taxi driver with four decades of driving knows the highway code.

So things didn’t have a difficult time for Blur, especially with a Graham Coxson willing to lacerate his guitar. With a huge sign on the huge stage that said Blur, lest the public confuse them with others, the group also pulled classics —Coffee & TV, Parklife, Girls & Boys, Song 2among others—, premiered two songs from his imminent new album, a st charles square not particularly exciting and The Narcissist, and those years in which they were kings flourished. Or viceroys, that is going to suit each one. Its setting, not particularly ingenious —today everything is usually summed up in piling up lights and screens shouting “don’t miss anything”—, had the distinctive point of offering its diluted images on the screens, an effect that reminded the Dalí’s own melted and hanging shapes. The truth is that after Coldplay a laser is like a match if there is nothing else.

The English group New Order performs at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. Kike Rincon. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon)

Otherwise the night passed without surprises. The only commentable thing is that the rain from the night before formed small and sometimes invisible puddles in the artificial grass area of ​​Mordor (marine platform), so it was easy to feel like a marine dodging traps from the vietcong while walking there. Nothing serious, the oversight wet the footwear a bit and that’s it. With the bars free of queues, the transit areas without crowds and the food stalls exhaling their aromas, this is indeed intolerable advertising that provokes appetite even if you just finished dinner, the only thing that was really annoying was the noise pollution between stages. For example, the electronic beat of the one closest to the two main ones is a pumping bass that avoids forgetting about it, and while Le Tigre spread their funny and ideological electroclash, With their lyrics on the screen to make it very clear that they are voluntarily throwing a riotous party without losing their claim to gender and political criticism, the stage where Loyle Carner performed leaked if you weren’t near the stage of the American trio. Difficult ballot to reduce spaces without the appearance of some new inconvenience.

The night left some other things to remember. For example, Halsey’s pop nothingness even seemed vital after New Order —the North American acted right after—; that the Nigerian Rema, whose concert started late, has a space at festivals with his afropop with emphasis hip-hop, sung with a Barça shirt for greater empathy and that NxWorries, the collaboration between satin vocalist Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge produced a neo soul perfect for sophistication, the rhythmic movement of the hips and affordable luxury. Warm black music of a lifetime. Keep the party going.

