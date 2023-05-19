After 8 years Blur release their first studio album ‘The Ballad of Darren’, with 10 new tracks, to be released at the end of July on the Parlophone label. To anticipate the album, the single ‘The Narcissist’ is released today.

Produced by James Ford and recorded at Studio 13 in London and Devon, The Ballad of Darren is the band’s ninth studio album to be released on 21 July, their first since the chart success of 2015’s The Magic Whip, with the cover by British photographer Martin Parr. The album contains 10 tracks: The Ballad, St Charles Square, Barbaric, Russian Strings, The Everglades (For Leonard), The Narcissist, Goodbye Albert, Far Away Island, Avalon and The Heights.

“This is an album of adjustment, a reflection and a commentary on where we are now,” he says Damon Albarn. While Graham Coxon adds: “The older we get and the angrier we get, it becomes increasingly essential that what we play is charged with the right emotion and intention. Sometimes a simple riff just isn’t enough.”

“To make a long-term relationship last with some meaning,” he stresses Alex James – you have to be able to surprise each other in some way and somehow we all continue to do it”. He concludes Dave Rowntree: “It’s always very natural to make music together. With every album we make, the process reveals something new and we develop as a band. We don’t take it for granted.”

Today’s surprise announcement precedes the band’s return to the place where it all began, in Colchester (Essex), for tonight’s concert at the Colchester Arts Center which will mark the beginning of a short series of lives which will then see Blur perform at Eastbourne Winter Gardens on 21 May, The Halls Wolverhampton on 26 May and O2 City Hall Newcastle on 28 May.

These first dates kick off a summer of highly anticipated live shows that will see Alex James, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree perform together again across Europe over the next few months with their iconic and fan-favourite tracks. The band’s first show, scheduled at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday 8 July, sold out in minutes, so much so that a second show at Wembley Stadium was scheduled for Sunday 9 July.