Santa Fe showed progress, left behind the anxieties of the debut against La Equidad and had forcefulness to beat a very weak Golden Eagles this Tuesday, in El Campín, with a 3-0 that allows him to add three to three after five games without doing so in the League.

The game, which started evenly, seemed to get complicated very early for Santa Fe. At 22 minutes, Carlos Sánchez made a strong tackle on Jáder Quiñones. Referee Jhon Hinestroza initially gave him a yellow card, but then received a call from the VAR and changed his card.

The penalty that opened the doors of the match

However, in the game it was never noticed that Santa Fe had one less player. Moreover, it seemed the opposite. Águilas Doradas presented one of its poorest versions in recent years. Shortly after the intervention of the VAR and Sánchez’s expulsion, goalkeeper Christian Vargas brought down Wilfrido de la Rosa inside the area. Penalty of course Wilson Morelo He took the opportunity to resume his successful count dressed in red and white, at 30 minutes, to score 1-0.

Santa Fe did not back down. He did hold out for a bit in his field, with very good interventions from the recovery midfielders that he had left, Yeiler Góez and Juan Pedroza, and then, the team went on the attack very quickly. Morelo took advantage of his speed and made the rival defense look very bad, to whom it is clear that he is barely arming himself.

Thus, in a match 10 against 11, the one of the 10 won well and scored. He was twice close to being charged penalties again: the fouls were very close to the rival area and in one of them he almost scored again.

Strong second half for Santa Fe

But it was the speed and amount of space he found that allowed him to take advantage and be forceful. At minute 21 of the second stage, Pedroza grabbed a rebound after a shot that hit the post and sent a low shot to make it 2-0.

And then, the party increased: at minute 36 of the second stage, Morelo put it in again, after a full-force attack by Dairon Mosquera to enter the area and put his striker in front of Vargas’ goal.

Cardetti had time to give minutes to the two Argentine attackers, Aguirre and Coniglio, and Santa Fe was able to score one more goal. In the end, the scare of the expulsion of the ‘Rock’ was just that, a scare, because the reds were infinitely superior.

