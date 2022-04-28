The crash of Bologna explained by the numbers that highlight the problems of the Nerazzurri in attack. But the knockout was also a matter of mind and (reduced) resources

The scorching defeat of Inter in Bologna can be explained by Radu’s gaffe or, by trying to look further, with the cold numbers. Those that usually offer a more detailed X-ray and a wider 90 ‘view. Specifically, some Opta data relating to the Dall’Ara match reveal how the Nerazzurri’s knockout was (also) the result of a series of errors and short circuits preceding the Romanian goalkeeper’s “blackout”. Radu’s gift in the 81st minute came when Inter had already wasted several opportunities to secure the result, only to fail to react when things got bad. The data that lay bare the bad evening of Inzaghi’s troop are above all those relating to the offensive phase.

The usual waste – The 2-1 collected in Bologna in fact clashes with the data relating to total shots and conclusions: 19-5 for the Nerazzurri, who have framed the goal seven times (more than double the opponents). This means that the aiming problems revealed between February and March persist and that the lack of concreteness in front of goal remains a problem net of the previous performances against Verona, Spezia, Rome and Milan. A 67% territorial advantage and 58% ball possession were added to the amount of opportunities created, with the beauty of 21 six-handed crosses. This is enough to photograph on the one hand the overwhelming power and supremacy of the Nerazzurri, on the other hand the poor result achieved with just 6% of effectiveness (against 40% of Bologna). With a bit of coldness and precision at the time of concluding, in all likelihood today we would talk about something else, and certainly Radu’s error would not have had the same resonance (nor the same effects). The lack of incisiveness against Bologna is also well explained by the numbers of the forwards, all evanescent except for a willing Lautaro. In fact, Toro was the only one to try hard, collecting six attempts against Sanchez’s two and two (one each) by Dzeko and Correa. Dimarco, to give an example, went to the shooting as much as the last three put together, a sign that something up front did not work properly. See also Sergio Agüero and his most faithful teammates: the 10 players with whom he played the most games

Attitude – Something has obviously gone wrong also at the level of mechanisms and, perhaps, of the head. Because after the first half hour, it was expected that Inter would win on tiptoe, a thought that perhaps crossed the minds of the Nerazzurri on the pitch, influencing their attitude when things got complicated. After Arnautovic’s goal, Inter lacked ideas and resourcefulness, so much so that they had just made one through ball and 13 dribbles throughout the evening, of which only nine were successful. In the moment of greatest difficulty, the Nerazzurri also lacked legs and determination if it is true that Bologna ended the match with 74% of tackles won. And the landscape for Inter has not changed even after the substitutions and the change of form of Inzaghi. The inability to react and the lack of clarity after Bologna’s draw were the antechamber to Radu’s fatal slip. Now it’s too late to feel sorry for yourself. At Inter all that remains is to “reset” and aim for the final match, trusting in a small gift from Milan. See also From lawyer missed to right arrow: Mazraoui, emblem of the "Ajax system"

