“Anti-tank, this term indicates the vaccine against the Titans. Having ‘makeup in the ear’: obstruction of the auditory canal which is typically found in theater actors who act above all with the ears. ‘Colonoscopy in seduction’: endoscopic examination during which a long probe is inserted into the rectal canal. It is carried out by a specialist who seduces you to the point of making you think that this technique does not involve pain. ‘Tacchipirina’: drug with analgesic action widely used to counteract the pain of the feet caused by being too time on heels”.

These are some of the ‘goodies’ of the book ‘No heaven they say!’ – Conspiracy Manual of Very Alternative Medicine’ (Sperling & Kupfer) written by Stefano Pisani, one of the authors of Lercio.it here for the first time as a solo test with an entertaining overview of how medicine can be overturned by blunders or hoaxes and still find credibility in some intelligences.

“Medical science is not perfect. Far from it! And they, the big professors, keep a lot of medical information hidden from us only and exclusively in the interest of the big pharmaceutical companies – Pisani writes in the preface ironically about conspiracy theorists, fake news hoaxes that have found fertile ground with the Covid pandemic – How many of us are affected by ‘vain veins’ and don’t know it? How many have ‘low tiles’ without their knowledge? How many would need a ‘phosphorescent aspirin’ to feel better immediately? But ‘Big Pharma’ doesn’t want it known”. But all these big professors, with their degrees and their illegible handwriting, did not foresee the internet and the power of the net people! And so, the

“The people of the network, after decades of lies, secrets and lies, are no longer there to be fooled. No one can defeat him, let alone these four-eyed men in lab coats, with their stethoscopes, their science and their stool tests in the ‘special container’ (I put my feces wherever I want!)”, concludes Pisani.