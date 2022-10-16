With summaryUnion Berlin scored the opening goal against Borussia Dortmund very easily this afternoon. An old-fashioned case of ‘little back Jaap’ helped the Bundesliga leader in the saddle.
Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel thought he could easily control a back pass in the eighth minute, but made a painful slip. To make matters worse, the ball landed right in the feet of Janik Haberer, who scored the easiest goal of his career: 1-0.
Not much later, Haberer also made the 2-0 for Sheraldo Becker’s team. It remained in the German capital with those two goals, with which Union Berlin came to 23 points from ten games. With the home team, Sheraldo Becker was taken off just before time, Donyell Malen came in for the visitors.
Bayern win convincingly from Freiburg
Bayern Munich have not fallen further behind in the Bundesliga. The reigning national champion convinced with a large 5-0 victory over SC Freiburg, which had two more points before the tenth round of play.
For Bayern, five different players scored against goalkeeper Mark Fleks: Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane and Marcel Sabitzer. Orange international Flek saw the number of goals against Freiburg grow from eight to thirteen.
It was the third time this season that Bayern won by five goals. Earlier, Bochum (0-7) and Eintracht Frankfurt (1-6) were defeated with large numbers.
At Bayern, Matthijs de Ligt was replaced fifteen minutes before the end, Ryan Gravenberch remained on the bench for the entire match. Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich replaced the injured Manuel Neuer at Bayern.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Blundering #Dortmund #goalkeeper #helps #leader #Union #Berlin #saddle #Ligt #wins #Bayern
Leave a Reply