Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel thought he could easily control a back pass in the eighth minute, but made a painful slip. To make matters worse, the ball landed right in the feet of Janik Haberer, who scored the easiest goal of his career: 1-0.

Not much later, Haberer also made the 2-0 for Sheraldo Becker’s team. It remained in the German capital with those two goals, with which Union Berlin came to 23 points from ten games. With the home team, Sheraldo Becker was taken off just before time, Donyell Malen came in for the visitors.