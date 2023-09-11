After weeks of back and forth, Monterey managed to hire Jesus Crown. The board headed by José Antonio Noriega gave a coup of authority and achieved two star signings for the Apertura 2023 tournament: ‘Tecatito’ himself and Sergio Canales, both from LaLiga.
Corona was presented to his fans at the Gigante de Acero and the player took advantage of this occasion to share his first reflections on returning to Liga MX and the team that saw him born as a professional player.
In an interview with the TUDN network, ‘Tecatito’ stated that the Monterrey squad is of very good quality and that, in his opinion, it could compete in Europe without problems.
“I think it could easily compete in Europe. At a sporting and institutional level, sometimes even better in infrastructure”
– ‘Tecatito’ Corona
In a press conference, the talented winger mentioned that for years he wanted to return to Liga MX to play with Monterrey, but that it was not until this transfer market that his return took shape.
‘Tecatito’ had words of gratitude for ‘Tato’ Noriega.
“We are grateful for the effort you made, what was clear to me is that I wanted to be in Rayados, with my team, that it was done today makes me very happy”
– ‘Tecatito’ Corona
#Blunderbuss #Tecatito #Corona #catalogs #Rayados #team
Leave a Reply